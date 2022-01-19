P&G raises sales outlook as consumers keep spending despite price hikes

Daniela Sirtori-Cortina

Bloomberg

Procter & Gamble Co. raised its sales outlook for its current fiscal year as price hikes helped offset a stubborn round of higher costs.

Sales in the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $21 billion -- above the $20.3 billion average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. For the closely watched metric of organic revenue growth, which strips out some items, P&G now expects full-year organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, compared with an earlier projection of 2% to 4% growth, the household-goods giant said in a statement Wednesday.