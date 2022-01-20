Former employees sue United Electrical Contracts for 'obscenely racist behaviors'

Detroit — Six former employees of an electrical contracting company in Michigan filed Thursday a federal lawsuit against their former employer, alleging "obscenely racist behaviors and practices."

Managers and employees at United Electrical Contracts are accused of using racial slurs on a near-daily basis and discriminating against Black and Hispanic workers in the complaint filed at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Plaintiffs, who refer to themselves as the "United Six," say White employees were regularly given preferential treatment and provided better training opportunities, and workers of color were routinely harassed by mid- to high-level management who also ignored instances of abuse from other workers at all levels.

"I heard White employees use the N-word so often it became a part of the air," said Marius Richardson of Bath, one of the six plaintiffs and who worked for UEC as an apprentice electrician during 2020.

"At one point, a White coworker told me to hurry up or he would 'pull out [his] whip,'" said Richardson. The complaint alleges that a foreman heard this comment and laughed.

The company declined comment when reached by phone Thursday morning.

The lawsuit was brought forward by Richardson, Eric Burch of Traverse City, Vance Murray of Southfield and Tyler Richardson of Lansing, who are all Black, as well as Gabriel Tavera of Jackson, who is Hispanic, and Jordan Shank of Atlanta, who is White.

The six were employed at UEC, which has offices in Lansing and Livonia, for different periods and filled various positions between 2015 and 2021. Most, like Richardson, were apprentice electricians, but Murray became a foreman in 2017, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that the five Black and Hispanic plaintiffs faced racial harassment, discrimination and retaliation in violation of Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act and the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, national origin discrimination and harassment in violation of the latter, as well as disability harassment and discrimination in violation of the persons with disabilities civil rights act.

"In today's civil rights litigation, you hear a lot about racism in the workplace," said plaintiffs' attorney Richard Mack of Miller Cohen at a Thursday morning press conference outside the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse in downtown Detroit. "But it's rare that you hear so much (about) where supervisors, management are not only allowing it, but participating in it themselves."

Plaintiff Burch claims that a foreman called him "a boy on a slave ship" who should "go back to (his) plantation," while Tavera claims he was repeatedly referred to as "Brown Boy" and asked of he was "Mexican or (an N-word)".

Murray said he was not given a company credit card while he worked as a foreman, despite White counterparts receiving them and, he claimed, using them inappropriately.

When Shank, the only White plaintiff in the lawsuit, heard employees and managers racially abuse fellow workers, he said he stood up for them "against the rampant racism," which was met with retaliation by UEC, who allegedly forced him to dig trenches by hand while other employees were able to use a backhoe.

Shank also alleges the company discriminated against him on the basis of his disability by demoting him following a work-related injury to his back and abdomen in 2019.

Plaintiffs say racial slurs were regularly hurled at them and created a racially abusive work environment.

Tavera said at the conference that foremen at the company would question his national origin, call him slurs and ask if jumping off a ladder reminded him of jumping over the border wall.

He, along with Marius Richardson and Tyler Richardson, was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic due to what they were told was lack of work, according to the complaint, which claims White employees with less seniority were not laid off.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for economic injury and extreme mental and emotional distress, among others. Asked about the sum of damages sought in the complaint, Mack said they were after "anything and everything that the law allows."

"It's not just these six. They want justice for what happened to them, the loss of income," said Mack. "...But it's also about those other employees who are still there. They're the ones who will be there in the future. We've got to get justice for them."

Plaintiffs are also demanding that corrective measures, such as mandatory diversity and inclusion training of supervisory personnel and employees, be implemented at the company, as well as a complaint process for harassment.

The Rev. Charles Williams, president of the Michigan chapter of National Action Network, said the behavior at UEC was unacceptable, as was continuing to give it contracts with major development companies and the city of Detroit.

"It makes no sense to us that we would have contractors that are coming into this city, first of all, that don't have enough employees that are Black and brown," said Williams, "but the few Black and brown employees they have, they're abusing them mentally and racially. We say 'hell no.'"

“The National Action Network stands against racism in the workplace,” Williams said. “UEC has caused at least six workers to face extreme harassment and intimidation because of their race. And most of them got fired for raising legitimate concerns. We support the legal action of these six workers, and the workers who remain under the Jim Crow thumb of this company.”

The Michigan chapter of the Associated Builders & Contractors trade association that represents the non-union construction industry released a statement Thursday calling the lawsuit "bogus" and saying it was based on "unfounded and false claims" made by union members.

"The exemplary character of the men and women of United Electrical simply want to win work in a fair and ethical manner and that is what they did. Any actions taken against a company based on false allegations becomes a test for how we respond to it," said ABC chapter president President Jimmy Greene.

"I hope that any General Contractor’s response is to continue to honor the contract award to a company that won it ethically and with an outstanding record of providing great work safety, timely and with excellent quality.”

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi