As food costs rise, social media uproar highlights who bears the brunt

Madeline Buckley

Chicago Tribune

For a brief moment over the weekend, the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois, became the center of an internet viral moment involving inflation, burritos, wealth and privilege.

The scorn of social media users was focused on the lead anecdote of a Friday New York Times article about food inflation: A Hinsdale stock options trader voiced his annoyance with an increase in Chipotle’s burrito price. He walked out of the eatery after learning the price of a burrito was more than $9, when it previously hovered around $8.50.