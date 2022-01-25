Part of the Detroit Masonic Temple is for sale

Louis Aguilar

Special to The Detroit News

Part of the historic and massive Detroit Masonic Temple is up for sale for $9 million. The 10-story East Tower contains more than 60,000 square feet and is being marketed as prime space for retail, housing or possibly a boutique hotel, according to the listing by Lambrecht Realty.

The East Tower is not a part of the building that contains the two live performance venues or the ballrooms, banquet halls or other popular spaces used for weddings and other private events. The potential sale of the East Tower would mark another chapter for the nearly 100-year-structure, which is one block from Little Caesars Arena.