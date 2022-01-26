Workers head back to offices amid growing distrust of employers

Matthew Boyle

Bloomberg

Companies are calling workers back to the office -- again. But after so many fits and starts, employees are losing faith that their managers can get this right.

The share of remote workers who trust their employer to make the right decision on returning to the office hit the lowest point in twelve months, according to a weekly survey by pollster Morning Consult. Just over half of those surveyed agreed, down from about two-thirds who had expressed trust in recent months.