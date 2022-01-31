Buy Tesla as the electric-vehicle maker ‘checks all the boxes,’ Credit Suisse says

Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. rose after analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded the shares to a buy-equivalent rating, saying the equity market rotation has left the electric-vehicle maker looking attractive.

“We are hard pressed to find a stock that checks all the boxes as Tesla does,” with a good growth story and themes including disruption and decarbonization, analysts led by Dan M Levy wrote in a note to clients on Monday. This year’s growth-stock selloff -- which prompted a 20% slump for Tesla -- has created an opportune entry point to buy, they said.