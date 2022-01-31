How COVID is reshaping downtown Detroit's retail, restaurant landscape

Detroit — Downtown Detroit's retail and restaurant renaissance has hit a speed bump with the closure of several high-profile businesses, raising questions about the district’s future as the COVID pandemic drags on and many office workers stay remote.

Michael Symon’s Roast, an acclaimed high-end restaurant that opened in 2008 in the Westin Book Cadillac, abruptly shut down Jan. 8. Days later, Under Armour announced its store on Woodward would close that Saturday, less than five years after opening its doors.