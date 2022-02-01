BUSINESS

Michigan businesses stick with vaccine policies — or lack thereof — in wake of ruling

Riley Beggin
The Detroit News

Washington — Despite high-profile reversals by companies like Carhartt and Starbucks, most of Michigan's major businesses are sticking with their COVID-19 vaccine policies in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling against the Biden administration's mandate for large employers. 

Last month, the High Court struck down President Joe Biden's proposed vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees just weeks before testing requirements were set to go into effect.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 3 months
Subscribe Now