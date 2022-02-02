Tech industry seeks new frontiers as Congress lags behind
Gopal Ratnam
CQ-Roll Call
Tech companies are racing toward new frontiers involving immersive virtual reality worlds that some experts fear could exacerbate existing problems as Congress lags behind the sector’s rapid developments.
The emerging technologies will further test lawmakers, who are still grappling with addressing tech-enabled dangers such as online misinformation and disinformation, data theft and loss of privacy that plague people’s computers and smartphones.