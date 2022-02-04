Hertz names ex-Goldman finance chief Stephen Scherr as CEO

Sridhar Natarajan and Daniel Taub

Bloomberg

Hertz Global Holdings named Stephen Scherr, a former Goldman Sachs chief financial officer, as its next chief executive officer.

Scherr will take over from Mark Fields, the former Ford Motor Co. CEO who has been serving as interim CEO of the Estero, Florida-based rental-car company, Hertz said in a statement Friday. Scherr, who will assume his role at the end of February, spent three decades at Goldman, departing as finance chief at the end of last year.