Super Bowl parking spots are going for super high prices, thanks to resellers

Jack Flemming

Los Angeles Times

On an average Sunday, parking at the Midas auto repair shop in Inglewood, California, is free. On Super Bowl Sunday, it could cost as much as $1,500.

Attendance will be at an all-time high when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals clash in SoFi Stadium, which typically seats around 70,000 but can expand to as many as 100,000 for big events. But thanks to stages and event spaces occupying some of the lots surrounding the stadium, parking there will be extremely scarce.