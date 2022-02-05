Can Michigan Central Depot be a 'game-changer' for state's high-tech future? Some think so

Detroit — State and local government leaders and corporate executives on Friday cast the development of the former Michigan Central Depot into a mobility campus as a major piece of the effort to make Michigan competitive in a rapidly changing economy and automotive industry.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Mike Duggan, City Council President Mary Sheffield, Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford Jr., Ruth Porat of Google and other officials were on hand at the iconic former train station in Corktown — slated to open next year — to announce a public-private partnership Friday between the project, state and city, and Google's involvement as a "founding member" of Michigan Central.