2 cruise ships fled to the Bahamas to avoid being seized for unpaid fuel bills. It didn't work

K. Oanh Ha

Bloomberg

Two Crystal Cruises ships operating under a Genting Hong Kong unit have been seized in the Bahamas after a fuel supplier sought their arrest for $4.6 million in unpaid bills, according to a crew video and the Cruise Law News website.

The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were arrested late Friday night in Freeport in the Bahamas, according to Cruise Law News, a site run by Jim Walker, a maritime lawyer based in Florida who cited crew members on both ships for the information. The luxury cruise ships were anchored in Freeport Feb. 5, Bloomberg data show.