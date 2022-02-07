Gardner White moves headquarters to old Art Van Furniture site in Warren

Furniture retailer Gardner White announced Monday that it has moved its headquarters to the former Art Van Furniture warehouse and corporate office space in Warren. It’s a move the company says will allow it to house more in-stock inventory.

The building at 6500 14 Mile will serve as the furniture and mattress retailer’s flagship store, said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White.

Stewart thanked Warren Mayor Jim Fouts for his support in the move.

“It’s our belief that building a close and vibrant relationship with the communities around our locations is vital to our success,” Stewart said.

Gardner White will use part of the building’s warehouse in Warren awhile also maintaining its Auburn Hills Distribution Center for same-day delivery services.

The company said the expanded warehouse space will provide storage for incoming inventory amid unpredictable supply chain issues.

Gardner White has expanded its footprint during the past year. It has plans to operate 13 stores by early March.

The company recently took over former Art Van stores in Canton, Rochester Hills, Saginaw and Shelby Township. A store in Taylor is expected to open next week and a Howell location in early March, according to the company.

Gardner White also operates stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Brighton, Novi, Southfield, Taylor and Waterford.

Art Van Furniture closed all of its company-owned stores in 2020 following its acquisition by a private equity firm in 2017.

