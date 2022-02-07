Whitmer to propose $500 million boost for economic development fund

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose Wednesday investing $500 million more into a fund aimed at luring large development projects, a move that may suggest the state is in contention for other deals after the program helped attract a $7 billion General Motors investment.

The proposal will be part of Whitmer's new budget plan. In December, lawmakers created the the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund in the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and allocated $1 billion for it.