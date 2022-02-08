Americans' credit card balances and other debts are rising. Here's how much

Olivia Rockeman and Alex Tanzi

Bloomberg

U.S. credit-card bills jumped sharply last quarter as Americans returned to pre-pandemic spending habits.

Credit-card balances increased every quarter in 2021 to end the year at $856 billion, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday. The fourth-quarter gain was the largest in figures dating back 22 years, and while the total amount is still below pre-COVID levels, the gap is closing rapidly.