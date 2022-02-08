Nike sues StockX for trademark infringement in digital token launch

Nike Inc. has sued StockX LLC, saying the Detroit-based online shoe reseller has violated its trademarks as it emerges into the digital product market.

In the lawsuit filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nike said StockX is “minting” without permission digital assets known as NFTs (nonfungible tokens) that use Nike’s trademarks. The digital tokens allow people to trade sneakers without possessing them. The holder of the token can redeem it for delivery when they choose. According to the StockX website, the shoes are stored in climate-controlled, high-security vaults.

Nike alleges that StockX is selling the assets at “heavily inflated prices to unsuspecting consumers who believe or are likely to believe that those ‘investible digital assets’ (as StockX calls them) are, in fact, authorized by Nike when they are not.” StockX did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Nike has requested damages and that the court stop StockX from selling NFTs that have Nike’s trademarks.

"Recognizing firsthand the immense value of Nike’s brands, StockX has chosen to compete in the NFT market not by taking the time to develop its own intellectual property rights, but rather by blatantly freeriding, almost exclusively, on the back of Nike’s famous trademarks and associated goodwill,” Nike wrote in its lawsuit.

In the suit, Nike said StockX’s use of its trademarks to enter the digital collectible market deprives Nike of its exclusive right to use its marks within the medium.

