Feds call out beer industry over anti-competitive practices

Christopher Condon

Bloomberg

A U.S. Treasury examination of competition in the nation’s beer industry concluded the market remains dominated by two players — despite an explosion of small-sized brewers in recent decades — and troubled by complaints about restrictive practices in distribution chains.

The Treasury Department recommended in a report released Wednesday that the Department of Justice re-examine the way it assesses mergers and acquisitions. The Treasury also encouraged regulators to take a closer look at distribution practices that may seek to exclude smaller firms.