Canadian trucker blockade at Ambassador Bridge disrupts auto production, risking layoffs

Detroit — A blockade of the Ambassador Bridge by Canadian truckers opposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates in their country already is resulting in manufacturing disruptions that experts say could worsen and result in layoffs if the traffic delays between Michigan and Ontario continue.

More than a quarter of the goods traded between the United States and Canada move across the privately owned bridge, the busiest border crossing between the two nations. It's a particularly crucial passageway between Detroit and Windsor for automakers and their suppliers already navigating pandemic-induced supply-chain issues.