Hot coffee: Prices soar to highest in a decade as stockpiles slide

Tatiana Freitas and Aine Quinn

Bloomberg

Coffee futures touched a 10-year high in New York amid mounting concerns over tight supplies.

Arabica prices have more than doubled over the past year following dry weather in Brazil, supply chain turmoil and freight costs. To tackle short supply, roasters have tapped inventories and sent stockpiles monitored by the ICE Futures U.S. exchange to the lowest in 22 years.

The signs of tightening supplies are coming as global food costs continue to rise, recently nearing a record.

After reaching the lowest since February 2000, the stockpiles are likely to fall below 1 million bags, according to Alex Boughton, a coffee broker at Sucden Financial Ltd. That scenario could incite a sharp move to the upside, he said.

Arabica futures rose as much as 2.9% to $2.5665 a pound on Wednesday in New York. In other soft commodities, white sugar increased for a second day ahead of the March contract’s expiration on Friday. Cocoa touched the highest in four months.

The decline on the dollar index this month is affecting money flow and favoring soft commodities prices, according to Natália Gandolphi, an analyst at HedgePoint Global Markets in Brazil.