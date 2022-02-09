Mackinaw City hotel owners accused of bait and switch with reservations

The owners of three hotels in Mackinaw City have come under fire for an alleged bait and switch practice involving guest reservations.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued this week a notice of intended action ordering businessman Joe Lieghio to “cease and desist” from “unlawful business practices” involving allegedly taking guests reservations for one hotel and redirecting them to another without notice or refund.

In the notice, Nessel said her office had received numerous complaints about hotels under similar ownership, The Beach House Hotel, Crown Choice Inn & Suites and Hamilton Inn Select Beachfront. Lieghio is the registered agent for each, according to the notice. As of 2021, his family and investors owned several restaurants and more than two dozen hotels in Mackinaw City.

“The complaints allege instances where consumers book rooms at hotels that, while advertised as available and the reservations ultimately confirmed, were in fact closed without notice to the consumer,” the notice states. “Upon arrival to the closed hotel, the consumer is directed to the Hamilton Inn and given a ‘substitute’ room with non-comparable amenities. The complaints also allege consumers who decline to stay at the Hamilton Inn are denied refunds citing a 72-hour cancellation policy.”

The notice said that the customers were denied a refund although they were not made aware of the original hotel’s closure prior to their arrival.

Lieghio could not be immediately reached for comment. Hotel representatives answering phones at The Beach House Hotel and Hamilton Inn Select Beachfront declined to take a message.

The hotels have until Feb. 18 to respond to the notice.

“Tourism is part of the life-blood for the economy in northern Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement Wednesday. “Whether it’s our residents enjoying a long weekend, or visitors coming to experience our majestic sand dunes, beaches, lakes or ski slopes, it is important that all consumers are treated fairly so they look forward to sharing joyful stories with future visitors. My Office will not tolerate actions that threaten our reputation in the tourism industry or harm consumers.”

As part of the investigation, a special agent booked a room on Nov. 4 for the Crown Choice Inn for Nov. 10. The agent did not receive a confirmation until Nov. 9, within the 72-hour timeframe that would allow for a cancellation without penalty, the notice said. The accommodations were for “2 Bed Queen Lakeview Balcony Room” that included included “access to 17 indoor pools” and “indoor waterpark admission wristbands.”

On Nov. 10, the agent arrived at the Crown Choice Inn to check in.

“The agent observed the ‘vacancy’ sign was illuminated, but it was otherwise apparent the hotel was closed as the agent observed an empty parking lot and a dark interior of the building,” the notice stated. “The agent also found the hotel entrance locked with a sign on the door directing people to check in at the Hamilton Inn.”

The agent told the staff at the Hamilton Inn that he was there to check in at the Crown Choice Inn. He was told that the Crown Choice Inn’s waterpark was closed for cleaning and that his reservation was moved to the Hamilton Inn.

“When the agent indicated he wanted to use the waterpark, staff advised that it was closed for cleaning, there were no other waterparks in the area, and it was past the point where the reservation could be canceled to receive a refund,” the notice stated.

