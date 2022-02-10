Whitmer urges resolution to reopen traffic on Ambassador Bridge

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on Canadian authorities Thursday to resolve a dispute over COVID-19 vaccination mandates that have led truckers in Windsor to block traffic into Canada over the Ambassador Bridge.

“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge," Whitmer said in a statement.

More than a quarter of all trade between the United States and Canada happens over the Ambassador Bridge, particularly of automobiles and their components. Since Monday, a group of truckers known as the Freedom Convoy has prevented travel into Canada, forcing drivers to reroute to Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, resulting in two-hour waits and delays for commercial travelers.

“In Michigan, our economy continues to grow because of our hardworking people and innovative small businesses," Whitmer said. "Now, that momentum is at risk. Commercial traffic is at a standstill at the Ambassador Bridge and heavily backed up at the Blue Water Bridge."

She emphasized the passageway is crucial to Michigan communities and automotive, manufacturing and agriculture businesses.

General Motors Co.'s Lansing Delta Township plant where the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs are made is the Detroit automaker's only U.S. plant that's been interrupted by the border situation. GM canceled the first shift on Thursday after the second shift on Wednesday was canceled.

On Thursday, Ford Motor Co. was running its Oakville Assembly Plant and Windsor Engine Plant in Ontario at reduced capacity. Much of the Dearborn automaker's North American manufacturing footprint already was idling this week because of the year-long global semiconductor shortage.

"This interruption on the Detroit/Windsor bridge hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border that are already two years into parts shortages resulting from the global semiconductor issue, COVID and more," spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in a statement. "We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada."

All of Stellantis NV's North American plants were running as of Thursday morning, but a number of U.S. and Canadian plants had shortened second shifts Wednesday due to parts shortages.

"We continue to work closely with our carriers to get parts into the plants to mitigate further disruptions," spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. "The situation at the Ambassador Bridge, combined with an already fragile supply chain, will bring further hardship to people and industries still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope a resolution can be reached soon so our plants and our employees can return to normal operations."

The governor added: "It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable."

Whitmer called on Canadian local, provincial and national governments to address the situation and end the blockade.

"They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic," Whitmer said, "so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for families.”

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, said he also was in touch with the Canadian government about a resolution.

“Auto workers in my district have endured a tough year due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages," he said in a statement. "We must keep the border between the United States and Canada open to allow goods, including auto parts and agricultural products, to freely move between our two countries.

Staff Writers Kalea Hall and Melissa Burke contributed.