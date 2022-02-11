Amid bridge blockade, Windsor protesters push to 'end all mandates'
Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
Windsor — Protesters demonstrating against Canada's COVID-19 restrictions milled around on Huron Church Road in cold, rainy conditions Friday, talking in groups, waving signs and Canadian flags, and occasionally taking refuge in a nearby McDonald's as the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge by truck drivers stretched into a fifth day and the country's courts weighed an injunction against the standoff.