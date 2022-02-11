Former PNC exec Ric DeVore named president of Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

The Detroit News

A former PNC Bank executive has been named the next president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Ric DeVore will succeed Mariam Noland, who has led the foundation for 36 years, on April 1. DeVore most recently was executive vice president and regional president of PNC Bank in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. He also was chairman of the Oakland University Board of Trustees from 2016 to 2020.

DeVore also chaired the local PNC Foundation, which focuses on improving education, living and working conditions in low-and moderate-income neighborhoods. He was a Detroit News Michiganian of the Year in 2015.

“Ric is a proven leader who is the right person at the right time for the Community Foundation,”

James B. Nicholson, chair of the Community Foundation, said in a statement. “His expertise and relationships in the community and business sector, paired with his passion for leading efforts to improve public education, advance racial equity, and expand entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for all, make him uniquely qualified to continue the Community Foundation’s commitment to improving life for all throughout the seven-county region."

DeVore said: “Mariam Noland and her team have built a community resource that works to find a way to

get things done. Across our region, we have generous donors who want to make a difference. I look forward to working with the community, the staff and the board to continue to transform their inspirations into impact that lasts.”