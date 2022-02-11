High home prices push some buyers toward fixer-uppers

Claire Ballentine and Paulina Cachero

Bloomberg

Real estate bidding wars are breaking out, new listings are disappearing within days and prices are expected to rise even further. What’s a prospective homebuyer to do?

For many, the answer is purchasing a cheaper home in need of renovation. Discouraged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike are betting that the effort and cost of fixing up a home will be a better investment in the long run.