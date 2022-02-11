Wall Street pushes 'live with it' mindset in office return amid COVID-19

Jennifer Surane

Bloomberg

Wall Street executives are taking another crack at bringing staff back to the office. This time, they’re hoping it sticks.

As cases of the omicron variant plummet and wide swaths of the industry’s workforce get vaccinated and boosted, financial giants including Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have begun bringing more staff back to skyscrapers across New York City. Even after numerous false starts over the past two years, firms are hoping enough progress has been made that a slide back into full-scale remote work is unlikely.