Delta Airlines staff to get profit-sharing payments. Here's how much

The Detroit News

Delta Airlines employees will receive profit-sharing payments of up to $1,250, the company announced Monday.

Delta, whose hubs include Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, was the only domestic carrier to post a profit in the second half of 2021, the airline said in a news release.

CEO Ed Bastian announced the bonus payments in a memo to employees, saying the payments would amount to 20% of the company's second-half profit. Employees who started with Delta mid-year or later will receive $625, with others being paid $1,250.

“We’re doing it because we will always — always — choose to share the success of the company with the people who make it all possible,” Bastian said in a statement.