Levi brand chief leaves after dispute over school-mask opposition

Jordyn Holman

Bloomberg

A top Levi Strauss & Co. executive said she left the denim maker after more than two decades because her outspoken opposition to COVID-19 policies in schools created a fraught work environment for her.

Jennifer Sey, who was the company’s global brand president, said she passed up a $1 million severance package that would have come with a nondisclosure agreement so she could publicly discuss the circumstances of her departure. She shared her story in a 1,700-word post in the Substack newsletter of writer and editor Bari Weiss.