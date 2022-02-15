Detroit casinos report $100.9M in revenue for January 2022

Detroit's three casinos netted $100.9 million in revenue in January, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Table games and slots generated $98.97 million in revenue while retail sports betting produced $1.93 million. The figures do not include revenue from online gaming and sports betting, which is reported separately.

For the month, MGM Grand Detroit had 49% market share while MotorCity Casino Hotel had 30% and Greektown Casino had 21%.

Revenue tied to table games and slots was up 14% year-over-year but down 11.1% from December. The casinos were operating at limited capacity in January 2021 due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The casinos paid $8 million in gaming taxes to the state last month, up from $7 million in January 2021. They submitted $11.8 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city for January.

Meanwhile, gross receipts tied to retail sports betting totaled $1.97 million. Qualified adjusted gross receipts fell 52.4% in January to $1.93 million compared with the same period last year, but rose 74.8% compared to December's results.

The total handle, or amount wagered, was $35.87 million for the month.

The state received $73,070 in taxes from retail sports betting. And the casinos submitted $89,308 in retail sports betting taxes to the city.

