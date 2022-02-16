Michigan online gambling operators report $155.9 million in January revenue

Internet casino gaming and sports betting operators in Michigan reported a combined $155.92 million in revenue in January, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

Results were down 0.4% compared to December. Internet gaming made up $121.24 million of the total gross receipts, with internet sports betting making up the remaining $34.68 million.

Operators paid $19.1 million in internet gaming taxes and fees to the state, and $1.4 million in internet sports betting taxes and fees. Detroit's three casinos — MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino — paid the city $5.9 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fees tied to the two form of online gambling for the month. The state's tribal operators reporting making $2.2 million in payments to governing bodies.

Meanwhile, online sportsbooks in the state set a new monthly record with a total handle, or amount wagered, of $496.8 million, up 2.5% over the previous record of $484.6 million in December, according to the state.

“Momentum in Michigan for online sports betting and casino games continues to grow,” Matt Schoch, lead analyst for PlayMichigan.com said in a statement. “Spring is coming, which means a seasonal slowdown in sports betting. But the fall and winter have proven that Michiganders are increasingly comfortable with online gaming in its various forms.”

Online and retail sportsbooks collectively netted $532.67 million in wagers last month. The MGCB reported Tuesday that Detroit's three casinos generated $100.9 million in revenue from table games, slots and retail sports betting in January.

Fourteen operators were authorized for both forms of online wagering as of last month.

Resources for problem gambling are available via the state's 24-hour, toll-free helping at 1-800-270-7117 or the MGCB's responsible gaming section at 1-888-223-3044.

