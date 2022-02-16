Big Tech has a new ally: The US Chamber of Commerce

David McLaughlin

Bloomberg

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation's largest business lobby, is taking up the cause of giant technology companies facing fresh antitrust threats from the Biden administration and Congress.

The organization, whose members include industry stalwarts such as AT&T and Pfizer, isn't known as a voice for Silicon Valley. But in recent months it's stepped into the fight against tougher antitrust enforcement, repeatedly attacking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and its chair, Lina Khan, a fierce critic of the internet giants.