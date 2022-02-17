Hotel bait-and-switch accusations roil Mackinaw City: 'Person after person unhappy'
Candice Williams
The Detroit News
Ferry rides, walks on the beach and visits to historic sites in Mackinaw City can be the makings of an ideal vacation in northern Michigan.
But complaints of soured vacation plans have thrust the tourist destination village and one of its largest business owners into an unflattering spotlight following accusations by the state attorney general of a bait-and-switch scheme involving hotel reservations.