Challenges, costs await Oakland Hills in rebuilding, clubs say
Breana Noble Candice Williams Neal Rubin
The Detroit News
Clubs that have experienced fires like the one Thursday at Oakland Hills Country Club say it's possible to reopen and rebuild following such a tragic incident. But it's not without its challenges and costs.
An enormous blaze tore through the 110,000-square-foot clubhouse mid-morning at the historic golf course in Bloomfield Township. No injuries were reported. Damage to the white-pillared facility is "quite extensive," stretching from one end to the other and expected to be "almost a total loss," said John LeRoy, the community's fire chief.