BUSINESS

J. Ira Harris, Salomon Brothers' Chicago dealmaker and University of Michigan donor, dies at 83

Amanda Gordon
Bloomberg

J. Ira Harris, a former senior partner of Salomon Brothers who played a leading role in establishing Chicago as a viable Wall Street stand-in for dealmaking and investment banking, has died. He was 83.

Harris, who also was a major donor to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, died on Monday at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, of an apparent heart attack, according to his son, Jon.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading​

Twosday Flash Sale. Today Only!​​ 2 years for $22
Subscribe Now