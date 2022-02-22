J. Ira Harris, Salomon Brothers' Chicago dealmaker and University of Michigan donor, dies at 83
Amanda Gordon
Bloomberg
J. Ira Harris, a former senior partner of Salomon Brothers who played a leading role in establishing Chicago as a viable Wall Street stand-in for dealmaking and investment banking, has died. He was 83.
Harris, who also was a major donor to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, died on Monday at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, of an apparent heart attack, according to his son, Jon.