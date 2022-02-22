Michigan Strategic Fund OKs $7.5 million grant for Michigan Central
Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
The Michigan Strategic Fund's board on Tuesday approved a $7.5 million grant to support Michigan Central, the mobility and innovation district Ford Motor Co. is developing in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.
The grant was approved at the request of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. as part of some $126 million in state funding officials recently said they would align with the project under a new memorandum of understanding between the state, the city of Detroit and Ford.