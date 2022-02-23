Biden's first salvo of Russia sanctions hits with thud, not roar

Justin Sink

Bloomberg

President Joe Biden's debut set of sanctions on Russia for its actions over disputed Ukrainian territory hit markets with a whimper and were quickly criticized as limited in scope.

Instead of a sweeping package that crippled top Russian banks, cut its financial transactions off from the global economy, or personally singled out President Vladimir Putin, the U.S. and its allies settled on a modest "first tranche" of penalties. Markets responded with a shrug.