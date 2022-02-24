Majorel to bring up to 500 jobs to Detroit, open office downtown

The City of Detroit and Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Thursday that the company will open an office in downtown Detroit. The move will create up to 500 jobs paying a minimum $17 an hour with benefits, according to the company.

Majorel, which is based in Luxembourg and employs 6,900 people in 35 countries, chose Detroit from among 50 cities for its latest location, officials said.

“We selected Detroit due to the positive impact we believe we can make on the community as we bring hundreds of new jobs to residents,” Gus Gikas, vice president of operations for North America at Majorel, said in a statement. “We look forward to providing our future staff with extensive training and education as we support them with career development opportunities.”

Officials said the Detroit Regional Partnership had been working since March 2021 to attract Majorel to southeast Michigan. It provided a virtual tour of the region as well as workforce data and analysis.

“To have a company that does business in 35 countries choose Detroit speaks volumes about our city’s future and the opportunity that we are creating here for our city’s residents,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.

Detroit residents will have the first opportunity to apply for the positions that include work in customer service, human resources and operations. Majorel will partner with Detroit at Work to place Detroiters in positions. Training and education will be available for employees.

Detroit Council President Mary Sheffield said she's excited to see the career opportunities Majorel will provide city residents.

“We appreciate their investment in utilizing our qualified and talented community members and look forward to building an efficient and equitable working relationship in the future," she said.

Majorel's office will open virtually in April before moving into an office downtown. That location has yet to be announced.

The company will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Drive West. The job fair will be in the Ontario Exhibit Hall, West Level 3. Some applicants will be hired in the spot, officials said.

Applicants will be able to visit www.detroitatwork.com/majorel to apply.