Rocket profit down 35% in 2021, despite record loan volume closed

Rocket Companies Inc. recorded a $12.9 billion net income in 2021, a 35% decrease year-over-year, despite closing a record loan volume last year.

The Detroit-based mortgage giant reported earnings after the bell Thursday. Its stock closed up more than 4% after hitting an all-time low on Wednesday, though it was falling again by less than 1% in after-hours trading.

Rocket, which includes mortgage lending giant Rocket Mortgage as well as other real estate and e-commerce businesses, reported the profit on net revenue of more than $12.9 billion for the year, a 17% decrease year-over-year. Yet the country's largest mortgage originator closed a record $351 billion in loans last year, a nearly 10% rise from 2020.

The company, which employs some 26,000 employees mostly in Detroit, also reported for the fourth quarter of 2021 a net income of $865 million, a 70% decline year-over-year, on net revenue of $2.59 billion.

U.S. home mortgage lenders are seeing a decline in business due to rising mortgage rates and fewer refinance applications. Mortgage applications dropped to their lowest level since December 2019 last week. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan was 3.89%, mortgage-finance corporation Freddie Mac said Thursday.

That's a change from 2021 — when home-price growth surged to its highest values since 1987 because of low interest rates, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

Fourth-quarter volumes of $75.9 billion met Rocket's projection of $75 billion to $80 billion, and it was forecasting volumes between $52 billion and $57 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Its gain-on-sale margin for the final three months of the year of 2.8% also was within its guidance of 2.65% to 2.95%. Its 2021 margin was 3.13%. Rocket projects its margin for the first quarter will fall between 2.8% to 3.1%. Rocket posted a total liquidity of $9.1 billion, including cash on-hand of $2.1 billion.

Meanwhile, unique visitors to Rocket's platform grew 33% year-over-year to 204 million users.

The Rocket Cos. umbrella covers numerous businesses, including an automotive retail marketplace that was launched in 2017. Rocket Auto in 2021 generated more than $1.9 billion in gross merchandise value, more than doubling the previous year's performance.

Amrock LLC, Rocket's title company, completed more than 1.1 million client closings during 2021. And Rocket Homes, the company's digital real-estate platform, assisted clients with nearly $8 billion of real estate transactions during the year.

The company's board of directors also approved a special dividend of $1.01 per share. It is payable on March 22 to shareholders on record as of March 8.

At least one other mortgage lender saw profits fall as origination grew. Ann Arbor's Home Point Capital Inc. posted $1.19 million in profit in 2021, down 73% year-over-year, with $96.203 billion in volume closed, up 55%. Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. reports full-year and fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

