DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital CEO Daniel Jackson departs hospital system

Daniel Jackson, chief executive officer of Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit, is parting ways with the hospital system.

He is "leaving the organization for personal reasons," Detroit Medical Center spokesperson Jason Barczy confirmed Friday in a statement to The Detroit Newsy. Jackson's last day will be Monday. Kathy Donovan, DMC Group's chief operating officer, will take over as interim CEO of Sinai-Grace.

The news of Jackson's departure was first reported by Crain's Detroit Business.

