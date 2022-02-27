BP says it will 'exit' its $14 billion stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft over Kremlin

Jeanne Whalen

The Washington Post

British oil giant BP said it is "exiting" its $14 billion stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, in one of the biggest signs yet that the Western business world is cutting ties over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

BP, which reportedly came under pressure from the British government to sever the Rosneft relationship, also said its current and former chief executives - Bernard Looney and Bob Dudley - have resigned from the Russian company's board "with immediate effect."