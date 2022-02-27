Meet the Detroit-made ice cream making its way to SE Michigan stores

A Detroit-made ice cream brand generations in the making has found its way into the frozen food aisles of local Walmarts.

James Render is thrilled the national retailer is giving his specialty ice cream a nod, and he's proud to rattle off the flavors, from sweet potato pie to pound cake, that he says makes his ice cream special.

But what he'd rather tell you first is how he got his start, with an ice cream maker in third grade, his mother, Hattie Thomas, at his side showing him how to make the frozen dessert, just like she had learned from her grandmother.

Decades later, on a recent cold February morning, Render of Detroit stood with his sister, Gaylyne Craft, and his mom as they scooped freshly made butter pecan ice cream into pint containers inside their factory on Wyoming Avenue in northwest Detroit.

Render started producing HattieGirl Ice Cream himself in 2018. A few years later, containers of HattieGirl have made their way into more than 20 local stores. That was before Walmart got a taste of his ice cream.

Walmart stores in southeast Michigan will add HattieGirl to their shelves at 21 locations in March. Render said he won't stop there. He's hoping to take the ice cream inspired by his family, including great-grandmother, Lula Foster, national, even international.

"This ice cream company will go beyond Walmart ... different locations, different stores, different facilities," Render said. "I want to spread the joy. I just want it to be out there. I want to push it. I want people to experience the HattieGirl experience."

The ice cream is known for its spin on southern flavors. In addition to sweet potato pie and pound cake, other flavors include pistachio, sweet potato with pecans and the newest option, chocolate pound cake. The all-natural ingredients are a plus with customers, he said.

The recipes come from Render and his great-grandmother. Thomas, whose picture is printed on the outside of each ice cream pint and used in promotional materials, also helped in recipe development. .

In the hot Alabama summers, Foster and Thomas would churn ice cream together by hand. Foster and her "HattieGirl" then would scout for sales.

Grandma Lula, Thomas said, would be proud of Render. "She would love to see her recipes out there," she said.

Thomas, 85, of Detroit still helps oversee the ice cream making. Today, it involves a machine called the batch freezer, which churns the cream into ice cream, easier than churning by hand. It takes the batch freezer about 30 minutes to make five gallons. Then the ice cream is packaged into pints and stored in freezers.

Render, a 28-year schoolteacher in Detroit and in Harlem in New York City, knew his ice cream had potential when he started selling it to raise money for a boys chorale he led.

He began producing the ice cream himself in 2018 instead of using a vendor. Foodland Super Market on Eight Mile Road in Southfield was one of the first to offer the ice cream in the freezer aisle.

Today, HattieGirl Ice Cream is second only to Häagen-Dazs at Foodland, manager Jeff Carter said.

"People really love that pound cake ice cream ...It's something different," Carter said.

Meijer also stocks HattieGirl at locations in Detroit and Royal Oak. Walmart came into the mix with the help of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council in Detroit, which is part of a national council focused on helping minority-owned businesses.

Sharon Crockett, a senior business development consultant, worked with Render to help him get his products to events and get the word out about his brand.

"Every time I invited him they loved it and people just requested it," Crockett said.

The council has an industry group leader who has a relationship with Walmart, which gave Render the connection he needed to expand.

"When he called me up and told me that he had gotten into the Walmart stores, we were just kicking our heels up with pride," she said. "Once people taste these regional flavors, it is really going to explode."

Walmart said it chose HattieGirl Ice Cream for its stores because it wanted to "support local and diverse brands."

Where to find

Find HattieGirl in March at these Walmart locations:

Sterling Heights Supercenter

Warren Supercenter

Shelby Township Supercenter

Chesterfield Township Supercenter

Clinton Township, Supercenter

New Hudson Supercenter

Commerce Township Supercenter

Rochester Hills Supercenter

White Lake Township Supercenter

Troy Supercenter

Novi Supercenter

Van Buren Township Supercenter

Taylor Supercenter

Southgate Supercenter

Woodhaven Supercenter

Ford Road, Canton Township Supercenter

Michigan Avenue, Canton Township Supercenter

Plymouth Road, Livonia Supercenter

Seven Mile Road, Livonia Supercenter

Dearborn Supercenter

Saline Supercenter

