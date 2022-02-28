As travel rebounds, airlines offer perks like a $10,000 signing bonus to draw new employees

Sarah Freishtat

Chicago Tribune

Airlines are racing to hire workers as they anticipate more travelers returning to the skies, and some are offering incentives to try to draw new employees.

In Chicago alone, United Airlines is offering a $10,000 signing bonus to new part-time ramp agents, baggage handlers, belt and cargo loaders and other positions. Southwest Airlines will increase starting pay for some Chicago roles to $18 an hour beginning March 1.