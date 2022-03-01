Domino's CEO to retire as company reports disappointing earnings

Associated Press

Ann Arbor — Domino's Pizza Inc. CEO Ritch Allison will retire at the end of next month, the company announced Tuesday, as it posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations.

Russell Weiner, the pizza chain's chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., will become the company's CEO May 1.

Domino reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor-based company said it had profit of $4.25.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.30 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $510.5 million, or $13.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.36 billion.