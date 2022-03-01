UWM 2021 profits down more than 50% despite loan origination growth

United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. — the publicly traded parent of Pontiac-based wholesale lender UWM — on Tuesday reported a profit of $1.6 billion for 2021, down more than 53% from 2020's roughly $3.4 billion.

Meanwhile, for the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $239.8 million, down more than 80% from the nearly $1.4 billion it reported in the same period of 2020.

The results reflected a decline in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which is when a loan originator sells the right to service a mortgage to a third party. UWM's net income in the fourth quarter included a $139 million decline in fair value of mortgage servicing rights; for the year, the decline in value totaled $587.8 million.

For the full year, UWM reported loan origination volume — a key market indicator — was $226.5 billion, up 24% from 2020. Purchase originations were up more than 100% to $87.3 billion.

In the fourth quarter, originations totaled $55.2 billion, up slightly from $54.7 billion in the same period of 2020. That included $24.5 billion in purchase volume, a 103% increase from Q4 2020.

The company again was the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the U.S. by closed loan volume, with about 31% market share of the wholesale channel for the year.

"2021 was a fantastic year for UWM with incredible milestones: from becoming a public company to delivering another year of record production," UWMC chairman and CEO Mat Ishbia said in a statement. "We have continued to be relentless about developing and launching innovative technology solutions like BOLT, the most advanced underwriting system in the industry, to enable sustainable and profitable growth for both UWM and our broker partners. We also delivered our best fourth quarter production of all time, coupled with growth in the broker channel.

"As the industry navigates rising rates and low housing inventory, UWM is well-positioned to succeed by doing what we do best — proving a mortgage broker is the fastest, easiest and most affordable option for borrowers," he added. "With continued channel growth and elite industry-leading service, we are poised to reach our goal of becoming the nation's No. 1 overall mortgage lender."

The company said it expects first-quarter production to be in the range of $33 billion to $42 billion.

UWM had total equity of $3.2 billion at the end of 2021, up from $2.4 billion at the end of 2020. For the year, the company repurchased nearly 11.5 million Class A common stock shares for $81.6 million, at an average price per share of $7.10.

Tuesday was the second time the mortgage lender reported full-year results as a publicly traded company, after listing on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2020 following a $16.1 billion merger with a blank-check company.

UWM Holding Corp.'s stock closed at $4.34 per share Monday. It was down more than 4% in pre-market trading about 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, crosstown rival Rocket Cos. last week reported net income of more than $6 billion in 2021, down more than 35% from 2020. The country's largest mortgage originator closed a record $351 billion in loans last year, a nearly 10% rise from 2020.

Both UWM and Rocket saw their stocks plunge ahead of their earnings reports amid a broader slowdown for U.S. home mortgage lenders due to rising mortgage rates and a decline in refinance applications.

