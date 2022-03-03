'Super Bowl of sanctions': Banks rush to get Russian clients off their books

William Shaw and Aisha S Gani

Bloomberg

At a fintech company in London last week, algorithms fielded thousands of queries per second from banks and businesses trying to get Russian clients off their books.

ComplyAdvantage's computers and human staff scoured 25,000 information sources, aiming to alert clients within 15 minutes of a new target appearing on the various government sanction lists drawn up since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Algorithms searched for the names of Russian lawmakers, originally written in Cyrillic, and now in languages including Korean, Chinese and Japanese.