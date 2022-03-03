The default question hangs over Russia's frozen bond market

Bloomberg

The big question now facing Russian debt owners is whether they ever get their money back.

The government is paying its bond coupons for now, but with the war in Ukraine raging and foreign reserves frozen, it's unclear how or when investors will receive their cash. Even though the central bank called the ban on transferring coupon payments temporary, the financial meltdown has been so severe that no one knows how it will be repaired or whether Russia would even have any motivation to service debt.