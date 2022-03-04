Gas price average in Michigan hits $3.83, up nearly 12% from a week ago

Gas prices in Michigan and across the country continue to rise, with the state's average price hitting $3.83 per gallon Friday, according to AAA.

That's up from $3.43 a week ago, $3.37 a month ago and $2.73 a year ago.

The rise in prices comes as crude oil prices skyrocket amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a crisis that's prompted sanctions against Russia, a major global energy supplier.

Meanwhile, the national average crept up to $3.84 on Friday, according to AAA.

The rise in prices is being fueled by an increase in demand for gasoline as well as a reduction in total supply, the federation of motor clubs noted Thursday. AAA cited new data from the Energy Information Administration indicating that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 barrels of crude oil to 246 million last week. Rising oil prices also are playing a role.

West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark used by oil markets, closed at $110.60 Wednesday, which AAA reported was the highest settlement price since May 2011. May 2011 is also when Michigan recorded its highest average price for regular unleaded gasoline: $4.26.

Prices at the pump are expected to continue their upward trajectory.

As of Thursday, Michigan had seen the largest increase in gas price averages — 39 cents — of any state since the week before, according to AAA. The other states in the top 10 were Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia, Delaware and Alabama.

Looking at metro areas across the state, Lansing-East Lansing has the highest average price, just over $3.86 per gallon. Prices in Saginaw-Bay City-Midland are similar. In the 10 regions listed by AAA, Metro Detroit was the second to last on the list with an average price per gallon of $3.81. Traverse City had the lowest average, $3.78.

