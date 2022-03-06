Calls for U.S. to ban Russian oil gain momentum despite inflation concerns

Steven Zeitchik, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Annie Linskey

The Washington Post

Washington — A growing number of U.S. officials are calling for a ban on Russian oil and gas imports to pressure that country's economy despite concerns that such a move could raise already high gas prices for American consumers.

Officials including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called Sunday for a U.S. ban as part of the ongoing bid to hinder the Russian economy over its invasion of Ukraine.