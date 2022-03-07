These are the companies cutting ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion

Adam Majendie

Bloomberg

Netflix, TikTok, Samsung and credit card operators have joined the lengthening list of businesses cutting ties with Russia or reviewing their operations in the country as reputational and financial risks mount.

International sanctions, the closure of airspace and transports links due to the war, and the financial restrictions on SWIFT and capital controls have made it difficult if not impossible for many companies to supply parts, make payments and deliver goods to and from Russia. Added to that, the potential international consumer backlash against any company perceived as helping Vladimir Putin's regime means that the exodus of corporations from Russia has become a stampede.