Veg oil hoarding, pricier bread: war ripples through global food

Taylan Bilgic, Megan Durisin and Salma El Wardany

Bloomberg

The shockwaves in global crop markets from Russia's invasion of Ukraine are now spreading to store shelves.

Worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying over the weekend in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral. In Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, prices for some unsubsidized bread have jumped in the past week.